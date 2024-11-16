Oswego, NY – Representatives of United Way of Greater Oswego County have been providing presentations to various departments at Novelis, as the company is running their annual workplace campaign in support of United Way.

Information sessions on United Way of Oswego County’s work and their role in the community have been taking place on site at Novelis, allowing the employees to understand the impact their payroll deduction gift has across Oswego County.

“Novelis and their employees have been long-time supporters of United Way, and we are very grateful for their partnership.” said Executive Director Patrick Dewine. “We feel donors should have a clear understanding of the impact of their gift, which benefits a wide variety of individuals and families across Oswego County. We are happy to provide that information to them face to face.” added Dewine.

Greg Griffin, a long time employee at Novelis, has taken the lead role as Workplace Campaign Coordinator at the plant. Griffin requested United Way to come on site over several weeks and share the work of United Way, where representatives explained how the campaign and funding to agencies work.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...