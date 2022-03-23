OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County volunteers are hard at work getting ready for their first Chicken Barbecue fundraiser of the year, set for Thursday, March 31 at Woodchuck Saloon in Oswego from noon to 3 p.m. (or until sold out).

“We are eager to serve lots of friends and supporters at one of our most successful and delicious events, the Chicken Barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “We’re really pleased that so many people are supporting the BBQ so that we can help others, and all the money stays locally”

The $12 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes & a roll. Pre-orders are being accepted and volunteers will be providing delivery (for locations that order 5 dinners or more) in surrounding areas. Volunteers are also happy to walk orders out to vehicles once ordered. All pre-orders must be reserved by Friday, March 25 at 4:00 p.m.

WHO: United Way of Greater Oswego County hosts a Chicken Barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon.

WHAT: The $12 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes & a roll.

WHEN: Thursday, March 31 from noon to 3:00 p.m. or until sold out. Pre-orders must be scheduled and picked up before 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell Street, Oswego, New York

HOW: Call 315-806-3430 or email [email protected] to pre-order and reserve your dinner up to the deadline of March 25. To order online visit the United Way website at www.oswegounitedway.org and click the secure link.

