OSWEGO COUNTY – United Way of Greater Oswego County held their 18th Annual Stone Soup Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Oswego Elks Lodge, in an effort to raise funds, food, and awareness of local food panties. This year’s event provided financial support to the Salvation Army of Oswego and Human Concerns Food Pantry.

Stone Soup Chair, Helen Hoefer said “Food insecurity is a concern in our community, and we are happy to support these agency’s efforts of addressing hunger with food and funds.” This year’s luncheon raised over $2,000 and an estimated $500 in non-perishable food items were collected. The collected food and money was shared between the two pantries, providing over $1,000 each to both agencies. “Our goal was to raise money for these programs, so they can replenish their shelves with much-needed food.”, added Hoefer.

Executive Director Patrick Dewine stated “Our Stone Soup Luncheons would not be a success if not for the local businesses who provide the food and the community who attend the event to support these effort; we are very grateful to everyone who played a part in this initiative.”

The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together individuals, agencies, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County. Over the years it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive that local agencies rely on. All profits and non-perishable food donations from the event will be divided between local pantries that provide food for food insecure individuals and families.

