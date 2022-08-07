Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19

SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a mammogram with the van, women should call 315-464-2588. Appointments can also be requested online at: https://www.upstate.edu/noexcuses.

To be eligible for a mammogram on the van, women should be 40 years and older; not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months; and not be experiencing breast problems.

The mobile mammography program was started through New York State’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, and continues with the support of Upstate University Hospital. The program aim is to get rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, effecting one in 8 women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms—x-rays of the breasts—are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

