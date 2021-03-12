PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Public Library and the Village of Pulaski are sponsoring a Saint Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario (SLELO) “Zoom” program on Urban Forestry.

It will be Wednesday, April 5, at 2 p.m. If you are not able to watch it “live”, a website of the recorded program will be provided. To obtain a “Zoom Invite” to the program, send an email address to the Pulaski Public Library, the Pulaski Village Office or call 298-2717 or 298-2622.

SLELO was formed in 2011, with the goal of protecting this area from invasive species. For more information go to sleloinvasives.org.

