OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church welcomes children (kindergarten through sixth grade) to participate in the 2022 Vacation Bible School program, “Celebrate Wonder” on Tuesday, August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VBS is a fun and exciting day of Bible themed music, crafts, videos, games, and small-group discussions. Lunch will be provided which includes pizza, veggie, fruit, and water. There is no fee for attending but pre-registration is required by August 1 as space is limited.

Please contact LaDonna Tucker via email at [email protected] or call 315-529-9107. A registration form will be mailed, which can be completed ahead of time, and returned to church before or upon arrival on August 16. Sign in will start at 9:30 a.m.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. Off street parking is available on East 4th. For further information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC or https://trinityumcoswego.org/.

