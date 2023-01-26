OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will return to provide free tax assistance for the community in Oswego and Fulton locations this spring.

Those signing up should call 315-596-2551 to leave their message with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.

Locations, dates and times include:

Fulton: Oswego County Offices, 200 North Second St.

Tuesdays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.: every week from Jan. 31 to April 11, except for March 14

Oswego: 221 Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego main campus

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: every week from Jan. 28 to April 1, except for March 11 and 18

Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, W-2 forms, 1099 forms and other pertinent tax paperwork to the VITA site; they also will be required to show identification (including a New York State ID if applicable).For more information, call 315-596-2551 or email [email protected].