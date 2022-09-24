Volney, Lanigan Schools Host Open-Air Open Houses

VOLNEY – With the new year in full swing, Volney and Lanigan Elementary Schools opened their campuses to families Sept. 20 for their first open houses.

Stylized as “ open houses,” the events engaged students, parents and friends outside the buildings as much as inside. While traditional tours through the school still took place, essential community-building was occurring on the lawns and sidewalks.

Both schools offered hot dog dinners to visitors – served by Volney and Lanigan staff – while a number of community and district organizations connected with families at tables outside.

Organizations like the Fulton Fire Department, the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, dance schools, athletics teams, and the CNY Arts Center were all in attendance at the schools, offering opportunities and resources to Fulton’s youth.

At Volney, it was also a night to showcase the Book Fair in the cafetorium. Both events were well-attended.

Other Fulton schools’ open houses are to be held throughout the end of September and beginning of October.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...