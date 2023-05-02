Winners Announced For 27th Oswego County Student Art Show And Competition

PULASKI, NY – It was a full house Sunday April 30 at the opening reception of the 27th annual Oswego County Student Art Show! Students and their families packed the Salmon River Fine Arts Center as this year’s awards were announced. The competition was open to any student in grades 7 -12, living in Oswego county including public, private and homeschool students. The exhibit is now on display and open to the public through May 20th during regular gallery hours.

The exhibit showcases 435 pieces of art from 297 talented young students from eight school districts in the county. Artwork received was divided into six different categories for judging: Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media & Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art and Sculpture & Fine Craft. Cash awards were given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category for two age groups: grades 7-9 and grades 10 -12.

In addition several special awards were given by local businesses sponsoring the show. In total, $1500 in prizes were awarded this year and 56 different artists in all were recognized with awards for their talents!

This year’s judges were local artistsBrooke Snyder and Beth Sotherden and selections were based on visual impact, originality and overall design and craftsmanship. First place winners for each category is listed below. The complete list of winning art for this year’s show can be found at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center Website.

Sculpture and Fine Craft – 1st place

Rachel Gagnier, “Fox and Ram Beings’, Independent (7-9)

Maggie Jerred, Grand Budapest Hotel, Oswego (10-12)

Mixed Media/Printmaking – 1st place

Natasia Worley, “Kusama Circles”, Phoenix (7-9)

Mackenna Lyng, “Reflections through Space”, Pulaski (10-12)

Digital Art – 1st place

Adriana Gaffney, “Hands On“, Pulaski (7-9)

Basil Miller, “Heartbreak”, Oswego (10-12)

Photography – 1st place

Hadassah L Shaul, “Country Girl”, Independent (10-12)

Drawing – 1st place

Hanna O’Neil, “Wacky Self-Portrait”. Central Square (7-9)

Nyah Pinzer, “Pondering”, Oswego (10-12)

Painting – 1st place

Dean Darling, “My Dream Home”, Oswego (7-9)

Sophie Harris, “Reflection”, Sandy Creek

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center would like to thank the sponsors who helped make this show possible. Deaton’s ACE Building and Home Center and Agway stores has been a major sponsor since the show’s inception twenty seven years ago. In addition, each year the “Sally Deaton Award” is given to a local student in each age group in honor of Sally Deaton, former teacher and longtime member of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

“With the passing of Brant Deaton this past year, we are grateful the family wishes to continue this award.” Art Center President Ann Buchau said. “It is a great tribute to Sally and Brant’s passion for art and their lifelong commitment to inspire and encourage the youth in our community.”

Acknowledgement and thanks also go to Community Bank, NA in Pulaski and specifically Cindy Paro, Vice President, and Pulaski Branch Manager for supporting this show. The Port City Copy Center, owned by Megan LaManna of Oswego also stepped up to support this show and provided a special award for a student from Oswego in recognition of exemplary work in digital art. It is through the generosity of local community-minded businesses and individuals like these that help make it possible to nurture the skills of our youth and award so many young students for their talent and efforts.

“And of course, none of this could have happened without the encouragement and support of the many teachers who helped submit the student work,” says Billie Jo Peterson, show co-chair. “as well as the many community volunteers who came together to help hang the show and do all the behind the scenes work.”

Salmon River Fine Arts Center

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in

Pulaski, NY. Their mission is to enrich and educate the community by offering fine art exhibits, workshops, and classes that promote artistic expression, engage the energy and creativity of local artists and inspire the novice. The public may visit the gallery to view the current exhibit Thursdays and Fridays noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center exhibits, community art classes, or volunteer and membership opportunities please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected]

.

