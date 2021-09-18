Witter Joins CiTi BOCES As Director Of Instructional Support Services

September 18, 2021 Contributor
enter for Instruction, Technology and Innovation
Logo from CITI website.

MEXICO, NY – Heather Witter has joined the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation as Director of Instruction Support Services this year.

Heather Witter

Prior to joining CiTi, Witter worked as the Director of Literacy and UPK at the Fulton City School District. She was also the principal at Granby Elementary for ten years and taught third and fourth grade at Volney Elementary before that.

“I love the idea of supporting the districts around the county to build systems to support student learning,” she said. “I am also excited to work with and support CiTi student programming.”

Before beginning her teaching career, Witter worked as a substitute teacher and homebound tutor.

