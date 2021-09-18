MEXICO, NY – Heather Witter has joined the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation as Director of Instruction Support Services this year.

Prior to joining CiTi, Witter worked as the Director of Literacy and UPK at the Fulton City School District. She was also the principal at Granby Elementary for ten years and taught third and fourth grade at Volney Elementary before that.

“I love the idea of supporting the districts around the county to build systems to support student learning,” she said. “I am also excited to work with and support CiTi student programming.”

Before beginning her teaching career, Witter worked as a substitute teacher and homebound tutor.

