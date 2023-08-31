World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales To Visit Baldwinsville Tops

Local visit in support of Anheuser-Busch’s 13th year working with Folds of Honor

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Following is an invitation to see the Budweiser Clydesdales for a family-friendly event at Tops Friendly Markets in Baldwinsville, NY on Saturday, Sept. 2:

WHAT: Budweiser is synonymous with its stunning representation of Clydesdales Horses which will be on display this summer at the Baldwinsville, NY Tops Friendly Markets. Customers can enjoy learning the history of the Budweiser Clydesdales, which dates back to 1933 when a hitch of Clydesdales were given to August A. Busch to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition of beer.

One of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a special appearance at Tops in support of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor. Photo opportunities and the ability to donate to the local Folds of Honor chapter will be available. This is a family friendly event.

Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser Clydesdales are an American icon and one of the world’s most recognized corporate symbols. This summer, they are traveling across the country in support Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor. Through its scholarship program, Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support.

To date, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding. At this event, you will have the chance to further their mission by donating to our local Folds of Honor chapter.

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the Baldwinsville Brewery. Opened in 1983, the Baldwinsville brewery is known for the key role it plays in developing new innovations. In addition to brewing their core brands — such as Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob ULTRA — the team brews more than 75 different brands.

Who: Budweiser Clydesdale Horse

Budweiser Team Members

Tops Store Associates

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 – 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Where: Tops Friendly Markets – 2265 Downer St., Baldwinsville, NY

