Wreaths Across America Radio Holds “Serve and Succeed” RoundTable Discussion on Veteran Employment

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and ARLINGTON, Va. —Wreaths Across America Radio, in conjunction with the Military Women’s Memorial, is proud to announce the airing of its next radio roundtable discussion which was recorded in front of a live audience from the Vaught Center at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va. This roundtable discussion will build upon this year’s Wreaths Across America (WAA) theme, “Serve and Succeed,” and addresses employment opportunities for veterans as well as pertinent information for those looking to hire veterans.

The roundtable will air exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio, Wednesday, May 31, at 12pm EST and 5pm EST.

The panel discussion was moderated by WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester and the Military Women’s Memorial President, retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson. Phyllis served 37 years as an Army Intelligence Officer and was the 5th Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the United States Army Reserve. She represented and advised the Chief of the Army Reserve/Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command on matters pertaining to training and education, career management, leadership development and warrior transition issues for warrant officers within the Army Reserve. She was also responsible for coordinating policy and statutory changes to support the advancement of initiatives for the Warrant Officer Corps.

“I feel strongly that in order for us to fulfill our yearlong mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, it is vital that we work with other organizations to identify ways to help our nation’s veterans find success once their service in uniform is complete,” said Worcester. “Our hope is that through these types of discussions we will be able to share resources for veterans, and their families, as they look to transition back into civilian life and offer insight to other organizations and businesses as to why hiring veterans is a good thing for all.”

The discussion provided the opportunity for each panelist – listed below – to share what pulled them to their chosen career paths and discuss the unique ways their current roles help veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce. Questions from the audience allowed panelists to share tips for businesses looking to hire veterans and military spouses into their workforce and explored how to help veterans be successful in their chosen career paths.

Guest Panelists Include:

Col. David A. Grant is a former United States Army battalion human resources officer and Human Resources Director for the United States Army Cyber Command. Presently, he is the Director of the “A Soldier for Life” program, overseeing initiatives that improve the quality of life for soldiers, veterans, and family members.

Adam Rocke is a retired Army colonel and career infantryman who was a Special Assistant to the Army Chief of Staff, former Director of the “A Soldier for Life” program, and

Vice President of Veterans Affairs at FASTPORT Inc. Today, he serves as Senior Director, External Engagements, Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Brad Bentley has had a career in the trucking industry including positions in transportation-specific media companies to President of the Truckload Carriers Association. Today, Brad is President of FASTPORT, a technology company that helps military veterans find meaningful civilian employment.FASTPORT is the Department of Labor’s Industry Intermediary for the Transportation sector and has placed more than 21,000 people into Registered Apprenticeship programs since 2017.

The goal of the roundtable series is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success.

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans including asking for help.

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio

This is the ninth roundtable broadcast on Wreaths Across America Radio. All panel discussions are broadcast exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio. Learn more here https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/19520/News/956/?relatedId=0

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am Eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Listen live at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio and via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

