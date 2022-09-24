OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau anticipates the availability of limited funding for youth development programs in 2023 and is welcoming applications to receive this support.

Program proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations will be considered and funding will be awarded for one year, beginning January 1, 2023. Funding decisions and awards are based on New York State guidelines.

“These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “The youth bureau board of directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact, measurable outcomes and to ensure a large cross-section of youth are served from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.”

A one-page summary must be submitted to the youth bureau by Friday, Oct. 7, with the full proposal due on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All applicants will be required to meet with youth bureau staff upon receival of the one-page summary.

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau supports youth development and prevention as an ongoing process in which children and adolescents seek ways to build life skills and competencies that allow them to be successful.

The end product of a strong youth development system is timely high school graduation, career and job readiness, strong civic-minded young people and the ability to overcome involvement with the juvenile delinquency system.

For more information or to request an application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3590.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...