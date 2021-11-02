OSWEGO – Zonta International District 2 has selected the Zonta Club of Oswego as their Club of the Year.

During a time when many clubs slowed down due to COVID-19, the Zonta Club of Oswego continued to flourish with virtual events, new members and community service.

Zonta International is a women’s organization with over 1100 clubs in 31 districts worldwide. Stretching from Elmira to Montreal to Albany, District 2 includes 21 clubs and is the only Zonta district that crosses international boundaries.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our district leaders,” said Zonta Club of Oswego President, Sonia Robinson. “With 38 members, our club is vibrant and growing. These ladies never cease to amaze me with their ideas, energy and enthusiasm.”

Zontians work in their communities and worldwide to empower women and girls. They advocate for equal rights, expanded opportunities and an end to violence against women. Locally, members of the Oswego club are deeply committed to these ideals.

One of the Zonta Club of Oswego’s closest community partners is Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) Program. SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program serving Oswego County. Each year, Zonta raises funds for SAF through its popular Witches Ball. In 2020, the club moved their event outdoors to the Midway Drive-In and raised $6,000 for the SAF Program.

SAF Community Response Coordinator, Stacie France, said, “Zonta has been a longtime supporter of the SAF Program and the survivors we serve. Their generosity and contributions go beyond the continuous fund raising and donations. In times of need, the Zonta Club of Oswego has been there to not only provide the financial support but also the means to empower women. The dedication of their members has made such a positive impact on our community and this award is well deserved.”

Like everything last year, the Zonta Club of Oswego shifted most of their activities to a virtual format. Their Maker Madness Fair featured a variety of online science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) activities. They honored Dr. Christina Liepke as their 2021 Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award and supported three young women with scholarship awards. These events all looked different but continued to keep the club’s mission and spirit strong.

“Our members would not be deterred by the pandemic,” Robinson said. “We carried on with our annual activities as much as we could and even held two virtual wine tasting fundraisers. We are thankful to everyone who supported our activities as well as our mission sponsor, Novelis.”

This year, the Club’s activities still look different. In September, the Zonta Club of Oswego served again as the Salvation Army’s guest chef. Zonta’s famous roast beef dinners, offered as take-out, sold out and the event raised $1,200 for Salvation Army programs.

As the largest club in District 2, the Zonta Club of Oswego is known district-wide for attracting and engaging new members. The club added three new members last year and expects to reach over 40 members before 2021 closes. “We are thrilled we are still increasing our membership. Pandemic or not, women want to help other women and see them succeed.”

For more information about the Zonta Club of Oswego and becoming a member, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Zontal Club of Oswego or visit their website at www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/.

