Compass Federal Credit Union’s 54th Annual Meeting Postponed, New Date To Be Announced

OSWEGO– Compass Federal Credit Union’s Annual Meeting, which had been rescheduled for Thursday, May 21, has again been postponed to a date to be announced in the future.

Due to the continued fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of social distancing guidelines, the Compass Federal Credit Union Board of Directors and Compass management, determined that further postponement was in the best interest of members and staff.

“With the health and safety of our members and staff in mind, we are postponing our annual meeting indefinitely,” said Compass FCU Board President, Michael Pisa. “We will announce a new date as soon as we receive clarity in regards to safely conducting large gatherings.”

As previously announced, the postponed event will include the credit union’s Board of Directors election.

Tickets for the annual meeting will continue to be made available through the Compass drive-thru located at 131 George St. in Oswego.

Tickets are just $8 for Compass members and $15 for guests.

The annual meeting will be held at the Oswego Elks Lodge, which is located at 135 W. 5th St.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online atwww.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

