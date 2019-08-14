Compass Federal Credit Union’s Scrabble Fun Night Returns September 27

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union’s Scrabble Fun Night will return to the Oswego Elks Lodge on September 27, once again supporting literacy efforts in Oswego County.

Proceeds from this evening of community engagement and fun will support Literacy Volunteers, The Reading League and the Trinity Catholic School library.

Teams can download the registration form for the evening under the Quick Links column on the left side of Compass Federal Credit Union’s website www.compassfcu.com.

Tickets to compete are $30 per player, with teams of 1-4 players permitted.

Teams that register by September 13 can save $5 per player.

Spectator admission is $15.

Player tickets include Scrabble gaming, refreshments and a dinner buffet.

On game day, teams will be split into Novice, Intermediate and Advanced designations based on player skill.

A $50 first place and $25 second place prize will be awarded in Novice, a $75 first place and $35 second place prize will be awarded in Intermediate, with $100 and $50 going to first and second in Advanced.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the night’s activities scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those that would like to contribute to this great cause.

A sponsorship form is also available for download under the Quick Links section of www.compassfcu.com.

Monetary sponsorships range from $100 to $1,000, which provides exposure to more than 7,000 Compass FCU members, with advertising in Compass press releases and e-mails, the night’s event program and quarterly newsletter.

Gift sponsorships are also available for the evening.

For more information, e-mail Dan Kapuscinski at [email protected] or call (315) 342-5300.

