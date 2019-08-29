County: Aerial Spraying Helped But EEE Still Active in Oswego County

OSWEGO – Initial surveillance shows that aerial spraying of Toad Harbor Swamp on Aug. 20 was effective in reducing the number of mosquitoes, but people everywhere should continue to be vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites, Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said.

“The county and state health departments continue to monitor the mosquito population and virus activity in Oswego County,” said Huang. “Eight new samples of mosquitoes collected prior to the Aug. 20 aerial spray have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, according to test results received from the New York State Department of Health on Aug. 28. Most of the virus activity is in the area that was treated by aerial spraying Aug. 20.”

Huang said that so far this year, 30 mosquito samples have tested positive for EEE and two horses have died of the virus in Oswego County.

The positive samples were all found in the Toad Harbor Swamp and adjacent areas

Huang said it is very important that people continue to take steps to protect themselves against mosquitoes in all areas of Oswego County.

Aerial spraying can be effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellants containing DEET are the most effective but should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or 315-341-0086 after 4 p.m.

You can also visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...