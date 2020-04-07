COVID-19 Statistics Update, April 7, 2020

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m. today, there has been one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday. The cumulative number is now 34 cases across the county and of those, 16 have recovered and two have died.

The Oswego County Health Department was informed today, April 7, that two Oswego County adults have died from COVID-19 in a hospital in a neighboring county. More information can be found here.

Today, Oswego Health reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in their facility.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, Oswego Health wants to reassure you that nothing is more important than the safety of healthcare workers and the patients who rely on them for quality care, according to a press release.

“We understand that there will be concern in the community,” said Chief Medical Officer Duane Tull, MD. “The patient was isolated immediately on entry into our facility based on suspicion and remains on the appropriate isolation. Our detailed preparedness plan, constant education and implementation of best practices provided by the CDC, helps us protect our staff and patients and positions Oswego Health to meet the healthcare needs of the community now, and throughout this pandemic.”

