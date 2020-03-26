COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 Kassadee Paulo
Map showing active cases of COVID-19 on March 26, 2020. Image from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 4:30 p.m. today, there have been three additional positive cases of COVID-19 since this morning, bringing the county total to eight known positive cases.

Below are today’s updated statistics.

Oswego County: (as of 4:30 p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 228
  • Total # of people in precautionary quarantine: 82
  • Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 30
  • Total # of negative results: 137
  • Total # of positive cases: 8, four additional from yesterday
  • Pending results: 79

New York: (as of 1:49 p.m.)

  • Total # people tested: 122,104
  • Total # of positive cases: 37,258
  • Total # of deaths: 358

U.S.: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 79,785
  • Total # of deaths: 1,124
  • Total # of recoveries: 619

Worldwide: (as of 3:21 p.m.)

  • Total # of positive cases: 521,086
  • Total # of deaths: 23,067
  • Total # of recoveries: 122,058

Resources:

Links For Statistics:

2 Comments

  1. What are the criteria that determine whether a person is tested or not? I’m 80, have copd and other ailments that would place me at risk, in my opinion. Is there a form to submit for consideration?

    what are the criteria

  2. Hello, according to the Oswego County Health website, the following is the testing criteria:
    – If you have been quarantined and develop signs and symptoms
    – If you have had a negative flu test and respiratory panel and have signs and symptoms
    – If you have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or other areas of sustained transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and have signs and symptoms
    – If you have had close contact with a confirmed case and have signs and symptoms
    – If a physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted

    The testing is by appointment at this time, so those who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms should call their physician or the county hotline number. This number and further resources are at the bottom of the article.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*