Deana Michaels Endorsed by Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council

(Fulton, NY) City of Fulton Mayoral Candidate Deana Michaels (R-C) has been endorsed by the Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Deana will fight for the issues that will benefit not only the union members that make up the trade council, but all the working families in Fulton. Deana will deliver results.” Said Patrick Carroll, business manager of the United Association of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 73.

Deana Michaels said “I’m honored to have received the endorsement of the Building and Construction Trades Council. These hardworking men and women are one of the keys to building Fulton’s Future. I look forward to partnering with them if I’m elected Mayor.”

The Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council is made up of 5,000 members from 25 trade and construction local unions including bricklayers, building laborers, boilermakers, electrical workers, operating engineers, plumbers and steamfitters, roofers and sheet metal workers.

Deana Michaels is the Republican and Conservative candidate for Mayor of Fulton. Deana has been a life-long resident of Oswego County and a resident of Fulton since 2004. She is the Market Manager at Pathfinder Bank. Deana is a member of the Fulton Downtown Revitalization Initiative Committee which wrote the grant application for the $10 million Initiative funding the City received. She serves on the Board of Oswego County Opportunities, The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Towpath Towers. She also serves on the City’s Planning Commission and Ethics Committee. Deana has been an active community volunteer for many years. She and her husband and two sons live in Fulton’s Fifth Ward.

