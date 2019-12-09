December ‘Learn and Lunch’ at Bishop’s Commons Features United Way of Greater Oswego County

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke welcomes the United Way of Greater Oswego County to their next “Learn and Lunch” event on December 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

This month Patrick Dewine, Executive Director and Stacey Morse, resource development director of the United Way of Greater Oswego County will discuss their mission of ending hunger, building successful youth, and ensuring wellness across the county. He will discuss the organizations they support, and the positive impact the United Way is having in our community.

“Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this program, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 by December 17.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle Street in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors.

On the web at www.bcommons.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...