December’s Learn and Lunch Features Useful Information on Emergency Preparedness

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke hosts the next “Learn and Lunch” event on Thursday, December 27, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“Learn and Lunch” features a half hour educational program followed by a free lunch that includes soup, salad and dessert served in their Grand Dining Room.

We all know that the weather can affect our area, especially at this time of year.

Are you ready if a winter storm knocks out power in our area and makes travel near impossible?

This month Public Health Educator Sonia Robinson from the Oswego County Health Department will share important information about what you need to do in the event of an emergency.

The “Learn and Lunch” is free of charge and open to the public.

Because of the popularity of this event, those planning to attend should RSVP to Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799 by December 26.

Bishop’s Commons is conveniently located at 4 Burkle St. in the city of Oswego, easily accessible to families and visitors.

On the web at www.bcommons.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...