Dinner Theatre Leads Fall Lineup For CNY Arts Center

FULTON – In the midst of renovations for the new Community Arts Center in Fulton, CNY Arts Center has scheduled dinner theatre events to fill the void for performance space until the new theatre is ready.

August 24, September 14, 21 and 22 have been reserved at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant, 24 S. First St, just down the block from the new Community Arts Center.

The fall production of Twelfth Night has been cancelled.

“Unexpected delays in the construction schedule made the cancellation of Twelfth Night, a difficult decision,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “The theatre will need more time to complete stage and lighting installation and meet all the city codes for fire and ADA compliance. But we’re still open for business as much as possible with new events scheduled off site in creative ways. Dinner theatre is one of the most popular ways to enjoy live theatre and a perfect way to introduce our newest performing troupe, the Ful-toners.”

The quartet of contemporary singers will perform a repertoire of Golden Age Broadway hits following a 6pm dinner buffet on August 24.

“We are excited to introduce this new group of talented performers who we hope will continue to develop a broad range of vocal renditions for future performances in a variety of settings,” Fox said.

The evening event will kick off a musical series that continues September 14, 21 and 22 with a tribute to past CNY Arts Center productions including songs from Godspell, Shrek, Jr, Legally Blonde , Bye Bye Birdie, and more.

Select cast members will reprise the popular songs and moments from each show along with highlights from the 2019 season which will be announced.

“There is so much excitement in the air about the new community arts center and we’re working as quickly as possible to officially open the doors,” Fox said. “We appreciate the loyalty of our arts patrons who will find us wherever we are and continue to show their support. We think dinner theatre at Tavern on the Lock is a great way to stay open for business while we renovate.”

For tickets and more information on the upcoming performances and other events planned, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

