Disability Mentoring Day Celebration is a Double Success!

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Placement Network welcomed more than 60 guests to breakfast at The American Foundry in Oswego in celebration of its 13th annual Disability Mentoring Day on Oct. 9.

“The success of this event is two-fold,” said Lisa Cashel, disability resource coordinator, Oswego County Workforce NY. “It reinforces the connection between education and work for people with disabilities and gives them the chance to explore employment opportunities. It also helps to make employers aware of an available pool of qualified job candidates.”

Disability Mentoring Day was founded in 1999 by the U.S. Department of Labor to promote career development for students and job-seekers with disabilities through hands-on experience.

The American Association of People with Disabilities took over the program in 2001 and Oswego County began hosting the event locally in 2006.

Cashel said, “This is an opportunity for people with disabilities to shadow their mentor on the job and participate in daily work activities at a local business.

It not only helps them explore their career options and gain first-hand experience, but it also allows employers to meet them outside the typical hiring process.”

Oswego GJP, Oswego Price Chopper and The American Foundry co-sponsored the event.

Cashel added, “Disability Mentoring Day would not be possible without the kindness and generosity of local businesses in our community.”

Other participating businesses include: ARISE, Inc., Auxiliary Services at SUNY Oswego. JCPenney, Oswego County, Oswego City Police Department. Ruby Tuesday, St. Luke Health Services, Stone’s Homemade Candy Shop, The Gardens by Morningstar, and Tops Friendly Market in Pulaski.

The Oswego County Placement Network is a group of volunteers from local agencies who meet monthly to discuss employment prospects for people with disabilities.

Disability Mentoring Day is one of two annual events organized by the group.

The other event, “Tools of the Trade,” is held every year in June and provides information and resources to those providing services to individuals with disabilities.

For more information about the Oswego County Placement Network or to participate in one of the group’s events, contact Cashel at [email protected] or 315-591-9158.

