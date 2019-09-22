OSWEGO, NY – Donald P. Thayer Sr., 87, of Oswego, passed on Friday September 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Peter Franklin and Lillian (Murray) Thayer.

Donald was a graduate of Oswego High School and later enlisted in the United States Army.

He served in the Korean War.

He was employed by the Oswego Port Authority where he worked as a longshoreman.

Donald was an outdoorsman.

He owned a camp on the lake at Moon Beach and loved to spend time there.

He was an avid fisherman.

Donald was also a long-time Moose member.

Mr. Thayer is survived by his son, Donald Jr. (Linda) Thayer of Oswego; daughters, Donna (Andrew) Scoppa of Florida and Roseanne (William) Puckett of Arizona; brother, William Thayer of Oswego; and sister, Lorraine (Richard) Mueller; sister-in-law, Louise Thayer; two grandchildren, Anthony (Taylor) Scoppa and Steven (Caroline) Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Cody Nelson, Courtney Nelson, Evan Nelson, Avry Nelson and Aryn Nelson; and special friend, Jamie Totman.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Francis, Joseph and Robert Thayer; and his grandson, William Robert Nelson.

Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Funeral will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, at 1 p.m.

Entombment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

If you wish to make a donation in Donald’s name, please do so with the Oswego Animal Shelter.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of his arrangements.

