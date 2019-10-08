Edwin T. Callaghan

July 6, 1925 – October 6, 2019

OSWEGO, NY – Edwin “Eddie” Callaghan passed away peacefully on Sunday October 6, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, on July 6, 1925, he was a lifelong resident of Oswego.

He was retired from the United States Post Office.

An avid piano player and singer, he especially enjoyed singing in the church choirs at St. Paul’s and St. Mary’s.

A die-hard sports fan, he faithfully watched the New York Yankees and Syracuse University teams.

Ed also enjoyed playing golf, especially with his sons.

Part of the “Greatest Generation,” Ed was inducted in the Army in 1944.

A veteran of World War II, he earned several medals, including the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

He returned from overseas with war injuries, but immediately married his forever sweetheart, Noreen (Newstead) Callaghan on December 30, 1944, then returned to the hospital for an extensive recovery.

A true love story, Ed and Noreen met in grade school and were married at 19 years old.

Together for more than 70 years, they raised three children, Noreen Ruttan of Oswego, sons, Patrick (Jane) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Thomas (Janice) of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

He adored his niece, Roberta Jean (Daniel) Van Buren, of Oswego.

He had several grandchildren, Bryan Ruttan of Oswego, Julie Ruttan of Albany, NY, Stephen Ruttan (Jennifer) of Oswego, Jennifer Davey (Matt) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Molly Mitnick (Alex) of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Alison Boak Weinstein (Allan) of Pound Ridge, NY, Michelle Shaaban (Mohammed) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Melissa Vasquez (Trey) of Occocee, Florida.

Ed was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.

Ed was predeceased by his wife, Noreen (Newstead) Callaghan; and his son-in-law, John Ruttan.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Christ The Good Shepard, 50 E. Mohawk St., at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

His burial with military honors will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his memory.

Ed’s arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

