Emergency Responders Visit Mexico’s Learn to Swim Program

MEXICO — A pair of Mexico graduates who work as emergency responders recently returned to Mexico High School to share safety tips and details with youths in the summer learn to swim program.

During the program’s safety day, Mexico alumni Miranda Shafer and Michael Guzman spent a portion of the time talking about what to do in an emergency, when to call 911 and what information they should know ahead of time.

Shafer, who graduated from MACS in 2016, is a member of North Oswego County Ambulance and New Haven Volunteer Fire Department.

Guzman, a 2017 Mexico graduate, is a responder with McFee and Menter ambulance services in addition to New Haven VFD.

Lindsay Rodas, the coordinator of Mexico’s learn to swim program, thanked both Shafer and Guzman for coming out and speaking with the classes.

“We appreciate that they both made time to help make our kids safer and teach them about what to do in an emergency situation,” said Rodas.

Learn to swim is offered every summer for kids ages six months and up for all ability levels.

More information can be found at mexicocsd.org.

