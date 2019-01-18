Emily Miller Named to Buffalo State Fall 2018 Dean’s List

BUFFALO, NY – Emily Miller of Mexico, NY, has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Buffalo State College. Miller is majoring in Journalism.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York.

The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs.

Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.

