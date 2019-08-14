Encounter Youth Group Volunteers At Catholic Charities

August 14, 2019 ChirelloMarketing
Members from the Encounter Youth Group from Fulton Alliance Church volunteered at Catholic Charites on August 8 and August 9. The group assisted at the Thrift Store and the Food Pantry. The Encounter Youth Group has approximately 30 members offering service projects for the community. The group is coordinated by Cody Whelsky, Youth Pastor; and Samantha Whelsky.
About ChirelloMarketing 611 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.