Encounter Youth Group Volunteers At Catholic Charities

In order to reduce the population of mosquitoes carrying the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, the Oswego County Health Department plans to conduct aerial spraying of approximately 10,000 acres in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia late during the week of Aug. 12. The date, time and exact boundaries of spraying will be announced as soon as plans are finalized, to ensure that the public has ample opportunity to prepare. […]