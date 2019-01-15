Enjoy a Flurry of Activities at Salmon River Winter Festival

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns to Pulaski for a full weekend of winter fun Jan. 25 through 27.

Bring the whole family to enjoy a variety of activities at locations throughout the village and beyond.

The Half-Shire Historical Society and Casler Creates continue the snowman building contest in the Pulaski School District.

This year, residents are encouraged to create a new winter friend in their own yard, take a photo, and e-mail it to [email protected] or upload it to the Salmon River Winter Festival’s Facebook page, where a complete set of contest rules is posted.

Entries can be submitted between Jan. 18 and noon on Jan. 26.

The first place prize will be a New York State Parks Family Pass.

Prizes for second, third and honorable mention will also be awarded at a 7 p.m. ceremony on Sunday at the Kallet Theater on Jefferson Street.

On Friday, enjoy a free showing of the hockey film “Miracle,” starring Kurt Russell at the Kallet Theater. Presented by Salmon River Wine and Spirits, the screening begins at 6 p.m. and includes free popcorn and soda.

The Haldane Center Ice Arena features open skate from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $4 and skate rental is $3.

On Saturday, bring the kids to Selkirk Shores State Park on state Route 3 for a meet-and-greet with a team of sled dogs from Cupcake Mushing.

Bring your camera to capture the memory of this free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The park also offers free snowshoe rentals on Saturday and Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the park office for details or call 315-298-5737.

The Half-Shire Historical Society on county Route 48 in Richland hosts a free open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club and the New York State Snowmobile Association (Sled NY) host “Take a Friend Snowmobiling” at the club on Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free.

Helmets are provided and riders are advised to dress for outdoor winter weather.

For details, call 315-298-3522.

From 11 a.m. until sold out on Saturday, the Pulaski Masonic Lodge #419 hosts a chicken barbeque in the South Park on Jefferson Street.

Diners are welcome to enjoy their meal in the warm lodge on Broad Street.

Chicken is $7 for a half, or make it a meal for $9 with two sides or $10 with three sides.

Choice of sides includes salt potatoes, macaroni salad and baked beans.

Beverages are also available for $1.

The Robert Edwards American Legion Post #358 on Maple Ave. hosts a free craft and vendor sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Vendor tables are $10.

For details, call 315-602-6388.

The Kallet Theater is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with a full schedule of free activities.

Kids can enjoy face painting with Jennifer Facteau until 3 p.m. and crafts with Teresa Stowell-Hollis and her team until 4 p.m.

Kate and Pete Cuff present a screening of Disney’s “Frozen” at noon with free popcorn.

Pulaski Tickets and Tours presents a screening of the winter classic “Jack Frost” at 3 p.m. with free popcorn and soda.

Also on Saturday, the Salmon River Fine Arts Center on Jefferson Street hosts a wooden snowman painting session from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is free and guests are asked to donate a canned good to the local food pantry.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Vern and Jodi Chamberlain present the “Magic and Mystery Show featuring Ron Cain” at the Pulaski Public Library on Jefferson Street.

Admission is free.

The festival features live music and entertainment for adult audiences as well. LD’s on the River on Jefferson Street hosts Damdog from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and Adam Netto Acoustic from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The Richland Hotel on Main Street presents Brett Falso from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kallet Theater is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday for an acoustic “Sunday Funday” featuring Joe Battles, Bill Ali, Brett Falso, and T.J. Sacco.

Admission is $5 and food will be available from the Huckleberry Café.

Don’t miss the two hallmark activities of the festival: the sixth annual Great Chili Walk and Wing Walk Competitions!

Sixteen local establishments compete for “bragging rights” to be the best chili and wings around.

The Chili Walk runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Ballots are $5 and provide participants with 2-ounce samples at 15 different locations.

The Wing Walk runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Ballots are $10 and give participants 2-wing samples at 13 different locations.

Ballots are available on the day of each event at all participating establishments and include a complimentary bag with a voting pencil, menus, and other brochures.

The following locations are participating in both the chili walk on Saturday and the wing walk on Sunday:

• Half-Shire Historical Society: 1100 County Route 48, Richland, 315-298-2986

• Backwoods Bistro: 2624 County Route 2, Richland, 315-298-6306

• Richland Hotel: 243 Main St., Richland, 315-298-4381

• Robert Edwards American Legion Post #358: 3350 Maple Ave., 315-298-5510

• The End Zone Sports Bar: 3435 Maple Ave., 315-298-7788

• Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club: 5001 Jefferson St., 315-298-3522

• 11 North Bar and Grill: 5233 US Route 11, 315-298-5858

• LD’s on the River: 4838 Jefferson St., 315-509-4234

• RiverHouse Restaurant: 4818 Salina St., 315-509-4281

• Mill House Market: 3790 NYS Rte. 13, 315-298-4104

• Ponderosa Steakhouse: 3734 NYS Route 13, 315-298-4883

• The Lakeside: 7116 NYS Route. 3, 315-298-2577

The following locations are participating in only the chili walk on Saturday:

• The Bib BBQ & The Mexican Side: 4861 Jefferson St., 315-509-4220

• Pulaski Masonic Lodge #415: 28 Broad St., 315-532-5919

• Pulaski VFW Post #7289: 4815 Salina St., 315-298-2660

The following location is participating in only the wing walk on Sunday:

• Stefano’s Pizzeria: 3852 NYS Route 13, 315-298-1122

Participants are encouraged to vary their stops along the chili and wing routes to avoid long wait times.

The Chili and Wing Walks are sponsored by the Half-Shire Historical Society and proceeds benefit its stage restoration.

For a complete schedule of activities and registration information, visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountywintercarnival/ or contact Shawn Doyle at [email protected] or 315-602-6388.

