OSWEGO – Calling all thespians! Director Troy Pepper and The Oswego Players is pleased to announce open auditions for their production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The cast includes roles for nine women and 15 men. Their ages range from 15 years to 60+.

Please come prepared to cold read from the script on Sunday, September 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday September 7 6 to 8 p.m. at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego, New York.

If any call backs are needed they will be on Wednesday, September 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. If you’re a veteran actor or even someone who’s interested in community theater, there are a lot of roles and production opportunities for you in this show.

The main plot of the play starts when Sheridan Whiteside —critic, lecturer, wit, radio orator, intimate friend of the great and near great— having dined at the home of the Stanleys, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip. The result is a tumultuous six weeks of confinement. Possibility: “Christmas may be postponed this year.” So runs the lead article in the Christmas 1939 issue of Time magazine. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, his essential secretary has given her notice after falling in love with a local reporter, and Whiteside must engage every weapon in his considerable arsenal of guile and manipulation to keep her in his employ—including blackmail, deceit, and the intervention of the fading sexpot actress Lorraine Sheldon and the elegant British wit of playwright Beverly Carlton. A three-ring circus of machinations and celebrity appearances ensues.

Dates of the Production are December 3, 4, 5 and 10, 11, and 12 . It’ll be a fun experience. Hope to see you there!

