OSWEGO – It’s always great fun meeting new actors and actresses when the Oswego Players cast a new show. It’s even more exciting when TAYA takes the stage and new folks join in the fun of “putting on a play.”

Norm Berlin III knew he had a winning team when he cast both Olivia and Annabella in duel parts each in “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors.”

As you will soon read these two are best friends, enjoy many of the same hobbies and now will be able to take part in a major theatrical production this month. Norm asked all the students to write their own biographies for the program and publicity. And you just never know what will be written. You can’t help smile from ear to ear after reading some of them and definitely want to see them perform when the show opens in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center, 30 Barbara Donovan Drive, Oswego, NY.

Introducing Best Friends Olivia and Annabella…

Hello my name is Olivia O’Connor. My parts in the current production of Bad Auditions by Bad Actors are, Charlize in scene 11 in Act 1 and Amy in Act 2. My best friend Annabella is also in this play. We are obsessed with Marvel. She is in love with Loki and I am in love with Bucky. My favorite musical is Hamilton by Lin Manuel-Miranda. I am a really big fan of acting and when my mother showed me the Oswego Players ad for auditions, I was very excited. That’s my bio and I hope you enjoyed learning about me!

Hello my name is Annabella Sobrino. I am playing Emily and Yasmin in this play called “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors”. I am 12 years old and in seventh grade at the Oswego Middle School. I love Marvel and my favorite character is Loki. I am good friends with Olivia who is also in this play as Charlize and Amy. My favorite animal is a goat. I also enjoy music and reading. My dog’s name is Max and I have 5 chickens named April, Noodle, Friday, Marvel and Chicken Nugget. I hope you enjoy the show and reading my bio. CYA in the show, bye!

Come join in the fun October 22, 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. or October 24, 31 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 Adults, $10 Seniors & Students. Reservation can be made by calling the Box Office at 315-343-5138. For more information, go to: oswegoplayers.org

