Cast Set For Oswego Players Upcoming Production Of “A Comedy Of Tenors”

OSWEGO – Sherri Metz, the director of the Oswego Players fall production, is proud to announce the exciting cast of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors.”

Heading the lineup is local favorite Matt Fleming playing Tito Merelli- a famous Italian opera singer. Matt was last seen in this month’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”

His long-suffering wife of 25 years is being played by another favorite- Tammy Thompson- last seen in July’s “A Murder is Announced.”

Their daughter- Mimi- an aspiring young actress-is being played by the beautiful Megan Murtha, also seen in “A Murder is Announced.”

Saunders- the producer trying to put a concert on of dysfunctional tenors to a crowd of 30,000- is being expertly and hilariously played by Scott Bandla (guaranteed laughter).

Max- an aspiring tenor and Saunders’ unfortunate son-in-law is being played by Kevin Colvin, also seen in “A Murder is Announced” this past summer. He drew the “straight man” straw-which is one of the toughest roles to play in a farce.

Carlo Nucci- another famous young tenor and Tito’s nemesis- being played by Don Delpriore-last seen in his underwear in 2019’s “What the Rabbi Saw” (always a treat.)

Completing this phenomenal cast is a new comer to our stage-Alexis Martin- who will be playing the role of Tatiana Racon-a ravishing Russian soprano.

Show dates are September 30, October 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre and dinner theatre at the Church of the Resurrection October 14 and 15.

Visit the Oswego Players’ website at www.oswegoplayers.com for ticket information.

