Frances Marion Brown Theater Hosts Rare Theatrical Experience: ‘Love Letters’

OSWEGO – A table, two chairs and a pair of actors reading from scripts on an otherwise bare stage sounds like one notch up from a radio play. But A.R. Gurney’s deceptively simple tour de force, “Love Letters,” is that rare work whose emotional richness requires no embellishment to become a full-bodied theatrical experience.

All that’s needed are gifted actors capable of tracing the poignant thread of longing and regret that binds half a century of correspondence between characters whose relationship is thwarted by hesitation. And as the loving couple in this production, Jack Carr and Nancy Kane are sure to deliver.

Both actors are members of Window Sills Productions in Cortland, NY. Jack has appeared in a number of OP productions in the past and is responsible for bringing the concept to the Players. This will be Nancy’s first appearance on the FMB stage.

This special one-day production is presented to the Oswego Players by Window Sills Productions, LLC. of Cortland, NY. Reservations are available by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. The lights go up on November 13 for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances. For more information visit oswegoplayers.org

