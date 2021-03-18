OSWEGO – Andrea Cheeseman will present a unique pairing of clarinet compositions with electronics in a free live virtual concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, as part of SUNY Oswego’s Ke-nekt’ Chamber Music Series.

Cheeseman’s recital will consist of works from her debut album of music for clarinet or bass clarinet and electronics, “Somewhere,” released in September 2019 on the Ravello label — as well as a new composition from SUNY Oswego music faculty member Paul Leary.

A Q&A session will follow the concert.

The clarinetist and teacher living in South Carolina treats the computer as a musical instrument and is interested in exploring the relationship between the clarinet lines and the ever-evolving colors, textures and intensities of the electronic soundscapes. Throughout her career, she has been committed to playing quality music and collaborating with inspiring people who challenge her.

A versatile performer, Cheeseman frequently performs as a soloist and chamber musician. Although she regularly performs traditional repertoire, she is an advocate of new music and is a sought-after performer of electroacoustic music written for clarinet and bass clarinet. She is known as a performer skilled at connecting with audiences and who can slide her music seamlessly into the soundscape she creates.

Wishing to promote electroacoustic music, she has toured extensively, giving recitals and masterclasses throughout the country. Additionally, Cheeseman has been a featured performer at festivals such as the Third Practice Electroacoustic Music Festival and the Electroacoustic Barn Dance and has appeared at SEAMUS (Society of Electroacoustic Music in the United States) conferences.

Recently, Cheeseman has recorded pieces for the Great Lakes Regional College Music Society virtual conference in April.

From 2009 to 2019, Cheeseman served on the faculty of Appalachian State University where she taught studio lessons and a methods course as well as coached chamber music. Prior to her appointment at ASU, Cheeseman was on the faculties of Delta State University, Alma College and Hillsdale College.

Cheeseman earned the doctorate of musical arts and master of music degrees in clarinet performance from Michigan State University and her bachelor of music degrees in clarinet performance and music education from Ithaca College.

While the concert is free, reservations are required via tickets.oswego.edu.

For more information about Cheeseman’s activities, visit cheeseman clarinet.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...