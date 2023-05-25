Harborfest’s East Park To Feature Internationally-Known Jazz Singer Along With Blues, Americana, Ska, Celtic Music And More

OSWEGO – Canadian vocalist Tia Brazda brings to Harborfest 2023 the original and classic jazz songs she’s taken to festivals across North America and Europe. Described by one critic as a “walking musical catalog of 20th century jazz styles,” Brazda will perform twice on the East Park/Washington Square stage, at 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 28 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

The stage is sponsored by NBT Bank. Her performance is part of an ambitious schedule of shows covering styles of music including blues, Americana, ska and Celtic rock from regional and touring outfits. All performances are free of charge.

“This stage has something for everyone and the park is a terrific place to pull up a chair and discover new music that you didn’t know you were going to love. We thank NBT Bank for supporting these voyages of musical discovery and I know that fans of great music will enjoy these shows,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director.

The schedule for Friday, July 28

1:30 p.m. Stop Thinking, sponsored by Raby’s Ace Home Center.

3:45 p.m. Dam Dog, sponsored by Raby’s Ace Home Center. Longtime trio led by local legend Larry Kyle plays classic blues and rock.

6 p.m. The Rusty Wright Band. Billing itself as “electric roots revolution,” the Florida-based band blends Texas blues, southern rock and swinging boogie into shows that have toured North America, Europe and Asia.

8:15 p.m. Tia Brazda. Her fifth album, “When I Get Low,” brought her modern sensibilities to jazz and pop standards..

Saturday, July 29:

1:15 p.m. Chuck Schiele’s Quatro. This unique Syracuse-based quartet of guitar, cello, pedal steel and double bass plays music they describe as Americana with influences from all over – “a brand-new sound that exists somewhere between the deserts of New Mexico and the rings of Saturn. It’s exotic and unlikely yet familiar.”

3:30 p.m. Nancy Kelly, backed by Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia, sponsored by The Port of Oswego Authority. A member of the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame and a three-time SAMMYs winner, Nancy Kelly has recorded eight albums and sung with many of the world’s best known jazz groups and musicians. Fulton drummer Joe Cortini leads one of the region’s top combos.

5:45 p.m. The Classy Wrecks. This Toronto-based ska/rocksteady/reggae band likes to keep its music upbeat and fun as they tour in Canada and the U.S. this year.

8 p.m. Tia Brazda.

Sunday, July 30:

1 p.m. The American Rogues. This Canadian/American Celtic band’s array of music includes, by their own description, “jigs, reels, hornpipes, ballads, originals, covers, soundtracks, patriotic and military music, Irish foot-stompers and more.” Their version of the theme from the movie “The Boondock Saints” landed on Top 10 music charts around the world.

The park, sponsored by the Port of Oswego Authority, also will host a variety of food, commercial, arts & crafts and marketing vendors, as well as a farmer’s market. Ameriprise Financial sponsors the information booth at the park and Oswego Health sponsors the EMT Tent.

Harborfest returns Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual Children’s Parade and performers for young people on a special stage in Breitbeck Park, great food, crafts and carnival rides and, of course, Central New York’s biggest and best fireworks show, synched to music. The entire festival is free to attend.

A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Breitbeck Park, East Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.

Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.

