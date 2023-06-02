Mayor Barlow Announces TikiTour Reservations Open Today Friday, June 2nd At Noon – Tours Start 7/1

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced the reservation portal for the Oswego Sunset Tiki Tours will open at Noon on Friday, June 2. Reservations can be made on-line https://rentals.oswegony.org on a first-come, first serve basis. New this year a non-refundable $50 deposit is required.

“Last year, our sunset tiki tours were wildly popular and received rave reviews by folks fortunate enough to book and enjoy a tour. We expect even more demand this year and look forward to providing residents and visitors another summer with plenty to do in our community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Each tour consists of a boat with six passengers, available for $200 for the two-hour cruise. Guests on the tiki-tours must be 18 years old. Guests are responsible for bringing any drinks or food. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older only. Tours begin on Saturday, July 1, running through Labor Day (Monday, September 4), Wednesday through Sunday (except Monday of Labor Day). In July, tours will run 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. In August and September, tours run 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Tiki Tours start at the boat launch in Wright’s Landing Marina and troll inside the Oswego Harbor and up and down the Oswego River, with licensed Captains and deckhands on board for passenger safety, and have passed Coast Guard safety inspections. Last year, the city offered 110 total tours throughout the summer, selling out within ninety minutes of becoming available.

The City of Oswego also has lakeside pavilions, scenic overlooks with fire pits, kayaks, hydro bikes, peddle boats, and bicycles available for rent in Wright’s Landing Marina.

