OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on December 3. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m.

Guest Host, Mark Wahl, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held next May.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Mark is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. He has been around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (the Oswego Music Hall). A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, Mark retired from his business in design and general contracting to direct his full energies to his music, the Oswego Music Hall, and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

Mark’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor and simple, compelling melodies. Mark’s 2018 CD release “Circadia” was nominated for best Album in the “Americana” category of the SAMMYs (Syracuse Area Music Awards). Mark’s popular 2013 CD “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio “Canvas Moon.” For more information, visit https://www.markwahlguitars.com/music.

Scheduling Guest Hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available. Admission is by donation.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook page, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...