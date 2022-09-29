Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday

OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Bryan Dickenson is a singer/songwriter from Central New York. He has been performing for over 50 years and has over 60 original songs. He has a Facebook site called “The Roving Troubadours” dedicated to open mic events in CNY.

Dickenson is also the Coordinator scheduling guest hosts for Open Mic Fridays. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert.

The fall season continues when Jim Shaffer leads off Open Mic Friday on October 21. Rich Hart leads off November 4; Bob Early on November 18 and Wendy Ramsey on December 2.

The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, beverages may be limited but will be available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/, Facebook page, or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2022-23 Music Hall Main Stage Calendar

National Stage 45th season begins

Fall Season

Oct. 1 Beaucoup Blue

22 Annie & the Hedonists

Nov. 5 Durham County Poets

19 John Byrne Band

Dec. 3 Low Lily Solstice show

Winter/Spring 2023

Jan. 14 Peter Mulvey

28 Brothers Blue

Feb. 11 Sawyer Fredericks

25 The McKrells

Mar. 11 Jonathan Byrd

25 Deeper Than Skin w/ Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris

Apr 15 Guy Davis

29 Burns Sisters Band

May 13 Season Finale featuring Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...