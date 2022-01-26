Oswego Music Hall Welcomes Driftwood Appearing On Main Stage

OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall continues its Winter 2022 season with Driftwood on Saturday, January 29.

Anyone familiar with the Americana music scene knows this Upstate, New York-based band has cut their teeth on a killer live show. With a never-ending tour schedule and a steady buzz, they have built a very solid underground fan base. “The game has been live shows and nose to the ground since the beginning,” said guitarist/songwriter Dan Forsyth.

As well as a devout following and a sizable discography, the band’s hard work has also been a huge part of the inspiration for their music. The songs and arrangements have grown out of time spent on the road, growing closer, learning with and from each other and weathering the ups and downs of the journey together.

“We have a truly special bond creatively and personally. It’s the driving force behind the music,” violinist/songwriter Claire Byrne said.

It is with this bond, patience, determination and undying mutual love and respect for music, the road, and their friendship, they have approached their latest offering, ‘Tree of Shade.’

“I’m struck by the gratitude that making music with my best friends/my other family brings,” said guitarist/songwriter Joe Kollar. “Even our producer (Simone Felice) and the engineer (Pete Hanlon) became brothers in this process. Laying out some of your most intimate moments and showing the rawest version of yourself is both scary and exhilarating but more importantly, it reminds you why you chose music as the vehicle. It’s the ’66 Corvette that will always take me back to the beauty and power of a group of people setting out to make something together.”

Their first album with a major producer, ‘Tree of Shade’ is a testament to the essence of a song. Working alongside Felice, the band found themselves stripping things back way more than they normally would. “Simone was all about finding the essence of the song and doing our best to bring it out without distorting it or taking the arrangement too far.”

The first single off of the Spring 2019 release is ‘Lay Like You Do,’ a stripped down heartbreaker.

“This was one of those songs that came out faster than I could write it down and seemed sort of like plucking an apple off a tree,” Forsyth said. “The melody and chorus came out of a dream and when I woke up, I wrote the rest real fast.”

With the addition of drummer Will Sigel in April 2018, Driftwood feels like a new band.

“Will has elevated our sound without changing the intimate dynamic that is Driftwood,” said bassist Joey Arcuri.

With this added momentum and a new album, a nationwide tour is set in support of ‘Tree of Shade.’

Further information and videos are found at https://www.driftwoodtheband.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/driftwoodband.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on January 28 with Guest Hosts, Eric Mosher and Chris Wahl. The evening begins at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Admission is by donation..

The season continues February 12 with the Ruddy Well Band on the Main Stage. Further information and videos may be found at http://ruddywellband.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ruddywellband. Open Mic Friday will lead off the weekend on February 11.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Winter/Spring 2022

Saturday National Stage Shows Friday Shows

Jan. 29 Driftwood Jan. 28 Open Mic

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band Feb. 11 Open Mic

Feb. 18 Hook

26 Jamcrackers Jan 25 Open Mic

Mar. 12 Mad Agnes March 11 Open Mic

Feb. 18 Hook

26 Ceili Rain March 25 Open Mic

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens April 8 Open Mic

April 30 Guest Curator Earth Day event

23 Heather Pierson Trio April 22 Open Mic

May 7 Vance Gilbert May 6 Open Mic

May 14 Hook

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea

w/Emerging Artist Showcase

