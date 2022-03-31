Oswego Music Hall Welcomes The Cadleys With Special Guest Mark Wahl Opening To The Main Stage April 9

OSWEGO —The Cadleys performs on the Main Stage with special guest Mark Wahl opening at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, April 9.

The Cadleys are one of the most popular acoustic bands in the Northeast. Following in the tradition of great male-female duets like George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, John and Cathy show how two voices blended in seamless harmony can produce one powerful sound.

In concert you’ll hear The Cadleys perform everything from traditional mountain ballads and bluegrass classics like “Bury Me Beneath the Willow” and Bill Monroe’s “Blue and Lonesome,” to Alison Krauss’ “The Lucky One,” to the Louvin Brother’s “Cash on the Barrelhead,” to Cathy’s knockout version of “Over the Rainbow.” You’ll also hear some innovative acoustic arrangements of favorite Beatles tunes like “I Will,” plus a generous sampling of John’s original songs, many of which have been recorded by national bluegrass artists like Jim Hurst, Missy Raines, Tony Trischka, Amy Gallatin, and Lou Reid, who took John’s song “Time” to the #1 spot on the national bluegrass charts. Rounding out the band is first-call veteran bassist John Dancks, a member of the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame, and Perry Cleaveland, one of the most in-demand mandolin players in Upstate New York. Perry’s virtuoso playing has been featured in just about every prominent acoustic act in the area, recorded and live, bluegrass and otherwise.

In short, a live show by The Cadleys does everything audiences come to a concert for: great singing, solid musicianship, entertaining rapport, and the feeling that they’ve enjoyed a truly special night of music. “The Cadleys have an easy rapport that reveals much about their shared virtuosity and musical kinship. Their considerable chops give them an effortless, tight sound.”— Syracuse NewTimes. For more information, visit www.cadleys.com.

Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. He has been around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (the Oswego Music Hall). A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, Mark retired from his business in design and general contracting to direct his full energies to his music, the Oswego Music Hall, and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments.

Mark’s songs are often poignant vignettes with powerful use of metaphor and simple, compelling melodies. Mark’s 2018 CD release “Circadia” was nominated for best Album in the “Americana” category of the SAMMYs (Syracuse Area Music Awards). Mark’s popular 2013 CD “Everything Returns” was recorded with his trio “Canvas Moon”. For more information, visit https://www.markwahlguitars.com/music.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday with guest host Cam Caruso leads off the weekend on April 8. Cam is a singer, songwriter, audio engineer, and record producer from Oswego. He is a classically trained vocalist with a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego and a master’s degree from Berklee College of Music. For the past decade, Cam has been writing songs and trying to find his voice. He’s also been working as a gigging musician since 2015. In that time, Cam has performed with some of the most respected musicians in Central New York, opened for nationally touring acts, and won a Syracuse Area Music Award for Best Singer/Songwriter Recording. For more info, please visit www.camcarusomusic.com or www.facebook.com/camcarusomusic. The evening begins at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.

The season continues April 23 when The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio appear on the Main Stage. Please visit https://heatherpierson.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/HeatherPiersonMusic for further information.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. In light of reduced transmission levels, we are not requiring proof of vaccination and masks are now recommended but optional. Should conditions warrant it, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Winter/Spring 2022

Saturday National Stage Shows Friday Shows

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens April 8 Open Mic Hosted by Cam Caruso

April 30 Guest Curator Earth Day event

23 Heather Pierson Trio April 22 Open Mic hosted by Wendy Ramsey

May 7 Vance Gilbert/Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers Opens May 6 Open Mic hosted by Rich Hart

May 13 Hook w/Jess Novak, Angela Russell, Emalee Herrington

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea

w/Emerging Artist Showcase

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...