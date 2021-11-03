Oswego Players Welcome Jack Carr, Nancy Kane To FMB Theater In ‘Love Letters’

OSWEGO – When Jack Carr approached the Oswego Players with his idea of bringing A.R. Guerney’s play “Love Letters,” to the Frances Marion Brown Theater, it came as a great surprise.

And, when Jack shared that he had been a part of the Players some time ago, the idea began to grow and soon developed into a firm date, time, and cast. On November 13, Jack and his actress colleague, Nancy Kane, will make the idea a reality.

Jack Carr is delighted to be back on the FMB stage and unashamedly begged for the gig. During his undergraduate years in the Land of Oz, he smoked cigarettes made of raspberry leaves as the murderous Charlot in THE CHILDREN’S ROOM directed by Oswego Player’s Director, Virginia Ranous and subbed in on opening night for his friend Jerry Kilmartin as the Ragpicker in MADWOMEN OF CHAILLOT. More recently, Jack played Ensemble # 10 and sang with Nancy Kane in a mashup production of ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST for Auburn Players directed by fellow Blackfriar, Bob Frame. Jack is the current honoree of the Lifetime Achievement Award conferred by the Syracuse Area Little Theatre (SALT) Academy.

Nancy Kane is delighted to be working with Jack Carr, again! Cortland Repertory Theatre credits: BORN YESTERDAY, DOROTHY MEETS ALICE, FOOTLOOSE, NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS, FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, GREASE, and two Agatha Christie mysteries. Regionally, she performed in PIPPIN and MAN OF LA MANCHA at Jean’s Playhouse in New Hampshire. She teaches Irish dance at the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts and has performed with the Ithaca Shakespeare Company, Ithaca Savoyards, Center for the Arts of Homer, Window Sills Productions, and Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC).

“Loves Letters” is an imaginative theatre piece which, is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. What is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

Tickets are available by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138 For more information, please go to our website: oswegoplayers.org

