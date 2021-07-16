OSWEGO – When Peter Mahan and Eric Cronk begin their scene together in the upcoming production of “Dearly Departed” it is impossible to keep a straight face.

The chemistry between these two fine actors is dynamic as Clyde, played by Peter and Ray-Bud, portrayed by Eric, teeter back and forth on the stage. It is sure to get the audience laughing out loud. Both men are veteran Oswego Players’ actors and are in their best form for this raucous comedy.

Peter Mahan has been on the local community theatre scene since 2006, beginning with a small role in “I Remember Mama” for the Oswego Players. Since then he’s graced the stage in 20 other productions with other local groups including Theatre Du Jour, CNY Arts Center, and the Auburn Players. His favorite role is R.P. McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” which he performed for both the Oswego and Auburn Players. His latest creative pursuit is screenwriting and making short films with other local filmmakers.

Eric caught the acting bug in High School where he had his first lead in his Senior year as Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.” He is happy this path led him to the OP in 2000 when he auditioned for the first time for “Lost in Yonkers.” In the years that followed he was involved in many shows including: “The Odd Couple”, “Don’t Dress for Dinner”, and “Cheaper by the Dozen/” “Dearly Departed” called him back to do the thing he loves best; donning the mantle of eccentric characters and making people laugh.

Come join in the fun when “Dearly Departed” run August 6, 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and August 8, 15 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center of Oswego, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive. Tickets are on sale by calling the OP box office at 315-343-5138. Check out: oswegoplayers.com for more information.

