Production Of Oswego Players’ ‘A Comedy Of Tenors’ Almost Ready For Opening Night

OSWEGO – With only two weeks to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode.

With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together beautifully and everyone is having a blast. The cast has been “finding the funny” and rehearsals are full of laughter and lunacy. Come prepared for a night of outstanding entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.

Shows at the Francis Marion Brown theatre at Fort Ontario are Friday Sept. 30, Saturday Oct. 1, Friday Oct 7, and Saturday Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Oct. 3 and Sunday Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Dinner theatre at the Church of the Resurrection- 120 W 5th St. Oswego will be Friday Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct.15, dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Donald Delpriore (Carlo) and Megan Murtha (Mimi) rehearse a scene from the upcoming Oswego Players production of “A Comedy of Tenors.” Donald Delpriore (Carlo) left, Megan Murtha (Mimi) center and Tammy Thompson (Maria) rehearse a scene from the upcoming Oswego Players production of “A Comedy of Tenors.”

