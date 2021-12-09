Sandra Scott Travels: Looking For Santa In All The Right Places

By Sandra Scott

‘Tis the season to be looking for that fat, jolly man dressed in a red suit trimmed in white fur. It is not necessary to look far because even at his busiest time of the year Santa Claus can be found at the North Pole, in his workshops, parading around and elsewhere. It seems like he is everywhere at once.

1. Everyone knows that Santa lives at the North Pole. Yes, Virginia, there really is a North Pole. It is in Alaska. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves enjoy welcoming guests all year long. North Pole, AK is home to the largest statue of Santa.

2. What would Santa be without his reindeer? Visit the home of Santa’s reindeer, Finnish Lapland. Santa’s office is right near the Arctic Circle. The location is sure to cast a new light on the subject when the Northern Lights dazzle the skies. According to Finnish legend, they are caused by a fox’s tail brushing the mountain snows, hence the Finnish name for the Northern Lights – Fox Flames.

3. Santa has many workshops and loves to have visitors. One of his first workshops is in the Adirondack Mountains of New York State. Feel the magic of Christmas come alive all year round, when you visit with his home and workshop. The village with an alpine flavor is nestled on the side of Whiteface Mountain.

4. The name’s the same but Santa may be illusive at his namesake towns. Drop by Santa Claus, IN with a population of under a 1000 and Santa Claus, GA, population under 200. He is sure to make an appearance during the holiday season.

5. Hop on board for the North Pole. Experience the magic of “The Polar Express,” the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. The Polar Express comes to life when the train departs from several locations for a journey through the dark and quiet wilderness for a special visit to the “North Pole” to see Santa Claus.

6. Everyone loves a Christmas parade. Disney World’s annual parade is full of pageantry, imagination and innovation including celebrities, musical guests and all the favorite Disney Characters; and, of course, Santa. Can’t attend in person? No stress!

7. Visit Santa’s hometown. Where is it? Although there are no historical documents available to verify a “real” Santa Claus. According to tradition, a boy named Nicholas was born between 255 and 257 in the ancient Lycian seaport city of Patara, Turkey. Nicholas was a very religious and devoted man. He decided that the best use of his money was by sharing it, hence the legend of giving.

8. Or visit the city of Bari in southern Italy which claims to be the spiritual home of Santa Claus. The city boasts the final resting-place of St. Nicholas, the man the Christian Church believes is both the essence and the inspiration for the modern-day Santa.

