Sandra Scott Travels: Places To Visit In Oswego

By Sandra Scott

It is wonderful that we can now travel more freely but I am sure there are places near home that many people have not visited or, if they have, they need to revisit.

One such place is Safe Haven. Located in the historic City of Oswego, the Safe Haven Museum is housed in an original 1905 gate house at Fort Ontario State Park. Safe Haven has completely redone their museum and it is so much better. There is an introductory video plus hands-on and interactive displays. Safe Haven was created in the midst of WWII and was the only place in the United States that accepted Jewish refugees from the holocaust thus saving them from the concentration camps. There were ships of European refugees that were turned away by the United States and other countries. The Refugees were hand-picked to keep families together and so that there would be people with the skills necessary to make their stay in Safe Haven successful.

They came from many countries so there were a variety of languages, professions, and even religions. The children when to the local schools and the refugees created an orchestra. Most refugees wanted to stay in the United States when the war ended but since they had not entered the US in normal manner the decision was made to take them to Canada by bus and then process then back into the US. They became doctors, engineers, teachers, and followed other professions that, like many immigrants, were a benefit to American society.

Just a few steps from Safe Haven is historic Fort Ontario. Fort Ontario has seen military service in every American war, and was built upon the ruins of three earlier fortifications dating to the French and Indian War, Revolutionary War, and War of 1812. The star-shaped fort dates to the early 1840’s with 1863 to 1872 improvements. The fort is currently open to the public. Check their website for special events. There are two guardhouses, a powder magazine, storehouse, enlisted men’s barracks, an Army office building and unfinished officer’s quarters with videos and exhibits. The rampart offers great views of Lake Ontario.

To learn more about Oswego’s maritime history visit the Maritime Museum. The current exhibits include ones dealing the First Nations use of the local waterways, naval warfare, US Coast Guard history, shipwrecks, and more. Tours to the iconic lighthouse are available. In celebration of National Lighthouse Day free tours will be offered August 7 and 8. Registration is required and will be granted on a first come first serve basis.

If it is nature you are looking for head to Rice Creek Biological Field Station. Forest Bathing, a slow walk in the woods, is considered to be great for one’s mental health. Or just sit in the Herb Garden and relax: no head phones or texting. There are four trails of varying lengths. The green is the shortest, just under a mile, while at two miles in length the Orange Trail is the longest.

