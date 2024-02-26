SUNY OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego music faculty members Robert Auler, Trevor Jorgensen and Amanda Li will perform a joint Focus on Faculty recital at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.

Repertoire will include works from Alban Berg’s “Sieben Frühe Leider: Nach and Die Nachtigall,” the “Andante from Piano Concerto in F Major” by George Gershwin (arranged by Auler), “Clarinet Sonatina” by Joseph Horovitz and a combined performance of “The Shepherd on the Rock” by Franz Schubert.

All three faculty are renowned performers as well as educators: Auler on piano; Jorgensen on saxophone, clarinet and bassoon; and Li as a soprano vocalist.

Tickets are free for SUNY Oswego students, and $10 general admission for all others at the door.

PHOTO CAPTION: SUNY Oswego music faculty members (from left) Robert Auler, Trevor Jorgensen and Amanda Li will perform a Focus on Faculty recital at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.