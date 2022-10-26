OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre.

Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Nicolas Sweet, a senior at SUNY Oswego, will direct the play written by Gina Gionfriddo. He applied for the director position back in April and has been working with faculty to produce the play.

“The play’s about the aftermath of a family tragedy,” Sweet said. “Justin Hammond, who is the main character, must figure out how to move on when the world won’t let him forget about this tragedy.”

“After Ashley” has a six-person cast, including two upperclassmen and four freshmen. Claire Bosley will play Ashley and Brock Whaley will play Justin. The rest of the cast includes Max Collins, Sean Hurley, Allie Long and Ibrahim Bamba.

“The coolest thing for me in the play is, the set has a lot of light boxes in the back, and the light boxes have different stencils that go on them,” Sweet said.

This has helped the show expand into a much bigger production than it could have been before Sam Renner was hired as technical director for the Theatre Department. Sweet said it helped bring more to the settings.

“It’s just a really cool effect that kind of brings to life the scenes without making it that we need to have a full-on house for every scene, or a full apartment for everything,” Sweet said. “It brings the life in more of a symbolic way.”

“After Ashley” poses many questions to the audience and shows the most manic parts of Justin’s life. Sweet said the show is like a highlight reel of the character’s big moments.

“There’s a lot that happens in the play. The play doesn’t waste any time getting to the important events,” Sweet said.

Although the play is focused on the biggest parts of the characters’ lives, you aren’t losing the small parts either, Sweet said.

“I think the play poses an interesting question of truth in all these world events that we see,” Sweet said. “It poses the truth behind them and the way corporations and TV shows, and people with influence of power, kind of twist them to fit a narrative that they want.”

Tickets, available at SUNY Oswego’s box offices and online via tickets.oswego.edu, are free for students and cost $10 for everybody else.

