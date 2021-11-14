The McKrells: A Who’s Who Of North Country Roots Music Nov. 20 At Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO — With all six players in The McKrells capable of lead singer status the harmony vocals of this collective of like-minded musicians is stunning, the energy explosive, each song a gem. They make their appearance at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, November 20.

The line-up can be said to be a Who’s Who of North Country Roots Music, with each player a top draw in their own right.

Frank Orsini is one of the prominent acoustic musicians of upstate New York. He plays violin, viola and mandolin. A versatile fiddler, singer and seasoned ensemble player, Whippersnappers, the Upstate Bluegrass Band and the High Flyers. Frank’s repertoire and expertise is extensive and spans Elizabethan and Celtic, Bluegrass, Country, and Blues as well as dance tunes from England, New England, Canada, Appalachia, American swing and Cajun.

Scott Hopkins grew up hearing bluegrass recordings in his home. At 15 he took up banjo and also joined the school band on tuba, fully immersing himself in the study of music. Scott received music education degrees from Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and the University of Connecticut, winning the Crane Concerto Competition on tuba. Scott has released an acclaimed banjo recording, using his skills as composer, arranger, producer and engineer.

With his band Perennial, his solo act, traveling the word playing the ukulele, or playing guitar with The McKrells Peter Pashoukas shows he is a world class talent.

Arlin Greene is a bassist of exceptional abilities, whether it is a high energy bluegrass stomp or Celtic ballad, Greene’s bass is the foundation the band’s songs are built upon. Arlin has toured the world with the likes of The McKrells, Bill Keith, Dan Tyminski, James “D Train” Williams, Bolton, Nolan and Greene, Big Medicine, George Fletchers, Folding Money, and The Trophy Husbands.

Brian Melick “…is single-handedly capable of lifting a good band to the ‘great’ level. As a drum circle facilitator/educator, he possesses a magnetism that literally reaches out and pulls the audience into the music” Mona J. Golub-Ganz, Promoter/Presenter – Second Wind Productions.

Behind all of this is Kevin McKrell, Kevin has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Italy. His songs have been covered by bands all over the world— The Kingston Trio, The Fureys, Woods Tea Company, Hair of The Dog, to name a few. “Kevin McKrell entertained in wry blarney, sang Ould Sod sentiment in “Dublin Town” and “Home in Donegal” and, most impressively, crooned his original songs of John Prine-like insight and effortless musicality” The Daily Gazette. For further info. visit https://www.kevinmckrell.com/ or the McKrells Music Facebook page.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on November 19th, with Guest Host, Joe Henson. The evening begins at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Admission is by donation.

The season continues on December 4th when Windborne will perform. Further information and videos are found at: http://www.windbornesingers.com/ or visit the Windborne Singers Facebook page. The Hook Series returns on December 17th with Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, Colleen Kattau and Jim Shaffer.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2021-22 Music Hall Events Calendar

Fall 2021 National Stage 44th season begins

Sept. 11 Anthony Joseph ‘Swingtet’

Oct. 2 Mike Powell

23 Nancy Kelly

Nov. 6 The Honey Dewdrops

20 The McKrells

Dec. 4 Windborne

Winter/Spring 2022

Jan. 15 Peter Mulvey

29 Driftwood

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band

26 Jamcrackers

Mar. 12 Mad Agnes

26 Ceili Rain

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens

23 Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

May 7 Bill Staines

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase

