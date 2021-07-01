OSWEGO – As with many organizations, this past year plus has been challenging. And for theater groups everywhere, the impact has been devastating. So it is with great pride and enthusiasm that the Oswego Players announces the season premiere of “Dearly Departed.”

When the lights go up August 6, it will be the 83rd consecutive year the Oswego Players have welcomed folks to enjoy the magic of live theater and the 58th year they have enjoyed their home at the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.

Paul McKinney, director of this production, invites everyone to join in the fun by making reservations early. “This comedy will offer tons of laugh lines and a heartwarming journey about family, friends, and love. ‘Dearly Departed’ runs August 6, 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and August 8, 15, at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego. Tickets go on sale July 1.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Reservations for “Dearly Departed” can be made by calling the Players’ Box Office at 315-343-5138. When calling, patrons are asked to indicate their vaccination status so as to seat all who purchase a ticket safely and comfortably.

No online reservations will be available. Additional information can be found on the new Oswego Players website at: www.oswegoplayers.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related